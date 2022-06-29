Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Axos Financial worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AX opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

