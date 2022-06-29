Denali Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.