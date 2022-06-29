Denali Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.
Shares of LYB opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
