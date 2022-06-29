Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

