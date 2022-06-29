Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of BlueLinx worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

NYSE:BXC opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

