Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,400 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $8,671,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.