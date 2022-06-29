Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,111. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

