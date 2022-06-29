DeepBrain Chain Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $156,218.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

