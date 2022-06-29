Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $200.60 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004335 BTC on major exchanges.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,631,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,218,841 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

