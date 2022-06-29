Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Up 1%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 8,155 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.