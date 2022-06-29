Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 5.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $82,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.54.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

