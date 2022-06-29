Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.34

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 4019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

