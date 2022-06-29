Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $349.26 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.72 billion and approximately $349.26 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,336.81 or 0.94988319 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,717,463,035 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.