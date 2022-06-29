Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.47

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $11.96. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

