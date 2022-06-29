Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.47

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $11.96. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
