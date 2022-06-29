CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.1% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 80,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 568,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 81,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,638. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
