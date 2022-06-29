CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.1% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 80,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 568,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 81,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,638. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.