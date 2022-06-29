CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $111.79

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.79, but opened at $107.01. CVR Partners shares last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 93 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.40.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CVR Partners by 7,623.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

