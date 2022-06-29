Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.38. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,388. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

