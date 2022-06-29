CubeSmart Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 138.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 269.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.