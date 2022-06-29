CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.71% of CSW Industrials worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,417,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

