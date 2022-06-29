Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $6,932.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,564.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.61 or 0.19666899 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00181968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00077619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,635,384 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.