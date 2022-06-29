CryptoFlow Hits 24 Hour Volume of $267.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $168,192.68 and approximately $267.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,842.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.16 or 0.19669185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00180989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00078871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015803 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.