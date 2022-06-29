Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.06 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.06 ($0.33). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.91. The stock has a market cap of £20.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

