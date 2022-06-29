Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.06 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.06 ($0.33). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.91. The stock has a market cap of £20.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.
About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)
