Critical Comparison: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.02 -$248.92 million $2.06 4.36 Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 9.15 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -2.87, suggesting that its share price is 387% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -32.32% -1.57% -0.84% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 3 2 0 2.17 Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.18%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

