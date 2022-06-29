Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.25 million and $2.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.75 or 0.99930688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00036454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.