Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.40.

Shares of ALB opened at $223.19 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

