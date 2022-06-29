Craig Hallum Downgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Hold

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.21.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

