Cowen Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 242.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.