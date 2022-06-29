Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.23

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 58311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.50 ($62.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

