Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $27.72 million and $2.11 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.95 or 0.24589199 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00184658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014989 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.