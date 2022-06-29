Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Coupa Software stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $95,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,234. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after buying an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after buying an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

