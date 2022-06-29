Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

