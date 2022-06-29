Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 19107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $567.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.