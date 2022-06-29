Cormark Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter.

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

