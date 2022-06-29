Contrasting Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 28.79 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.12 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Aurora Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aurora Innovation and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 336.60%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Kyndryl on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

