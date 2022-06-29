Continental Resources (CLR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) in the last few weeks:

6/24/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

6/20/2022 – Continental Resources was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/15/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

6/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $78.00.

6/6/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $76.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CLR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.