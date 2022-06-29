Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Raised to “Buy” at BNP Paribas

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $148.98.
