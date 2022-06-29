Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

CWCO opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares in the company, valued at $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

