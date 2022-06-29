ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

