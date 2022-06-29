ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 542,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

