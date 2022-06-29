ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after buying an additional 239,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.91. 29,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,701. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

