Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 30,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 27,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

CFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.