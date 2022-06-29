Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,332 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.51% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $136,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

