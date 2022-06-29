Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 521 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.58. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

