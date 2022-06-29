Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,011 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.42% of Dover worth $94,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

DOV traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

