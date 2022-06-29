Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 20,847 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 521,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,565,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

