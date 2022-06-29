Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 17,857 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.88% of Masco worth $106,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

MAS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 36,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

