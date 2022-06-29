Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $206.85 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,113 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises approximately 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 2.24% of Ciena worth $206,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $158,256.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,879 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,149 shares of company stock worth $1,721,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

CIEN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 2,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.