Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $101.77 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $101,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,299,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.06. 12,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,865. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

