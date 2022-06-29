Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Synopsys worth $113,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.67. 12,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,178. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

