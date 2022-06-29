Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,386 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.65% of Onto Innovation worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. 1,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,087. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

