Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $58,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,110. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.41.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

